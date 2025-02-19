IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $6.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of IAG opened at $6.38 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
