ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 65,780 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.6 %

Lam Research stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

