ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $505,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

