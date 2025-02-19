IDACORP (IDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $403.21 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IDA opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

