IDACORP (IDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $403.21 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IDACORP Price Performance
NYSE IDA opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on IDACORP
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDACORP
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.