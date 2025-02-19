Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading 100% Higher – Time to Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.