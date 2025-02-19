IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.64 and last traded at $77.64. Approximately 4,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

IMCD Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

