Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJANFree Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% in the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January (BATS:UJAN)

