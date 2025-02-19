Insider Buying: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CEO Buys 16,542 Shares of Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,938,800. This trade represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

AARD stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 166,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,008. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

