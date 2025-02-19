Insider Buying: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CEO Buys 16,542 Shares of Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,938,800. This trade represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %
AARD stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 166,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,008. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.48.
