Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Sells 403 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. 1,503,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.