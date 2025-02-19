Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $29,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,924. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $27,200.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $29,665.00.
ON24 Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 77,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,919. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTF
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- What is a Dividend King?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.