Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $29,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,924. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $27,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $29,665.00.

ON24 Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 77,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,919. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

