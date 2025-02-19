Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5,831.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 55,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

