Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. Insmed has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,135 shares of company stock worth $38,409,713. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

