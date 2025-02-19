Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,460 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Intapp worth $28,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,728.36. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

