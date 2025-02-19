InterDigital (IDCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDCC stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,182 shares of company stock worth $2,537,245 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

