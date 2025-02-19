Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.45 and last traded at $128.52, with a volume of 412126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -147.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

