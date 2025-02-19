Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

BSJT opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

