Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

