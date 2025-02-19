Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUFree Report) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

