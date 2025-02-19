Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and traded as low as $154.52. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $156.26, with a volume of 54,625 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,844,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 698.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

