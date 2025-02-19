Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and traded as low as $154.52. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $156.26, with a volume of 54,625 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
