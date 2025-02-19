Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.08 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 374.65 ($4.73). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 374.65 ($4.73), with a volume of 27,324 shares trading hands.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £114.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.07.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

In other news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £19,869.85 ($25,066.04). Also, insider Bridget Guerin bought 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £24,841.53 ($31,337.87). 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

