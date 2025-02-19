Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.1% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 94,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 121,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.