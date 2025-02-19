Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.