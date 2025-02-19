Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

