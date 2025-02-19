Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RSPT stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

