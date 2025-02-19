Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21. 348,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.