Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 171,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 233,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.