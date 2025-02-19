Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

