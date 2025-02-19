Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

