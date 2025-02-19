iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 7.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.56% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $126,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 131,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 45,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.49 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

