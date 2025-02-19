iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,520.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,352,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 123,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

