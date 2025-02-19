iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vawter Financial Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after buying an additional 2,044,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $614.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

