iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $91,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

