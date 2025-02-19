iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.66 and last traded at $134.65, with a volume of 692834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.38.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.