iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.33. 946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.
The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
