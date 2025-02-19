iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.33. 946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Free Report ) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 19.21% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.