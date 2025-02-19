iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,819,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 745,106 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

