iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1465104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

