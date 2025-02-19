iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1465104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
