iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1465104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

