iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $43,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

