iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

