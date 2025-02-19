iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $36,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,680,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15,976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 232,452 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,927,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 220,129 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.