iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

