iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.