iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $6.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

