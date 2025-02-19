Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading 6.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.20. 57,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 20,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

