J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 7,319 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

