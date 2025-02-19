J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.