JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $373.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,747.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,925.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.