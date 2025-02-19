James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.91 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.10), with a volume of 268001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.10).

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £681.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.11.

About James Halstead

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

