James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.90 ($16.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,083 ($13.66). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.88), with a volume of 6,545 shares.

James Latham Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.90.

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 50.50 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Latham had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Latham plc will post 105.2631579 earnings per share for the current year.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

About James Latham

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

