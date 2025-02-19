Janus International Group (JBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $185.19 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

