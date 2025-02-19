JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.03 ($16.70) and last traded at €15.94 ($16.60). 193,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.81 ($16.47).

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.87.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

