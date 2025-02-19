JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Truist Financial

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Down 11.0 %

JELD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,229,111.96. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.